An injured person is loaded into an ambulance following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/SNPA/Martin Hunter

(Reuters) - Some 48 people, including children, are being treated in Christchurch Hospital after shootings at two mosques in the city on Friday, New Zealand health authorities said.

Wounds range from minor to critical, they said.

At least one gunman killed 40 people during Friday prayers at two mosques in the country’s worst ever mass shooting, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as terrorism.