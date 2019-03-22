Turkey's Erdogan says Ardern's response to attack an example to world

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets AK Party supporters during a rally for the upcoming local elections in Istanbul, Turkey, March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said the reaction and empathy shown by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern following the attack in two mosques in Christchurch should be an example to world leaders.

In a speech during the meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Erdogan also thanked the people and authorities of New Zealand for their sensitivity and determination against the attack.

New Zealand’s foreign minister arrived in Turkey early Friday for what he called “substantial” talks after comments made by Erdogan over the killing of 50 people at the mosques sparked a diplomatic spat between the nations.