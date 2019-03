Police stand guard after Friday's mosque attacks, outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand police said on Saturday that a hospital in Hawke’s Bay was placed in lockdown due to a security threat in the facility.

No further details were available. Police did not comment on whether the lockdown was related to the mass shootings in Christchurch on Friday.