An aeriel view shows smoke billowing above the crater of Whakaari, also known as White Island, volcano as it erupts in New Zealand, December 9, 2019, in this image obtained via social media. GNS Science via REUTERS

SYDNEY (Reuters) - New Zealand police said on Tuesday the eight people still unaccounted for after a volcanic eruption on a small island popular with tourists are likely dead.

“I would strongly suggest that there is no one that has survived on the island,” New Zealand Deputy Commission John Tims told reporters in Wellington.