Relatives of the volcano eruption victims react after attending a ceremony called "Karakia" with Ngati Awa representatives, at Mataatua Marae house in Whakatane, New Zealand, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Police in New Zealand said they are making plans to retrieve the bodies on Friday of eight people killed in a volcanic eruption.

“I can now confirm that we are finalising a plan to recover the bodies from Whakaari / White Island tomorrow morning,” Deputy Commissioner John Tims said in a statement on Thursday, adding families will be briefed on the operation.