FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Financial broker NEX reports 7 pct rise in first-half revenue
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 2, 2017 / 6:37 AM / in 16 days

Financial broker NEX reports 7 pct rise in first-half revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - British financial broker NEX Group Plc said revenue rose 7 percent in the first half of the year, but added that increased spending at its post-trade and information services operations would dent that division’s profitability.

The company, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and currencies, said the effect of increased investment on its profit margin is expected to normalise in the second half of the year.

Interdealer brokers benefited last year from increased market volatility after unexpected outcomes in global politics, such as Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election and Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.

However, the wider sector has long struggled with declining volumes, hit by regulation designed to rein in the riskier trading activities of traditional investment bank clients.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.