NEX Group says markets "noticeably" more active since start of 2018

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Financial technology company NEX Group Plc said its markets had been “noticeably” more active since the beginning of 2018, as forex volatility increased from historic lows.

“However, it is still too early to assume with any confidence that the previous and prolonged period of subdued market conditions has come to an end,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Spencer said.

The company, which provides electronic trading platforms for banks, asset managers, hedge funds and companies, reported a 5 percent rise in reported revenue for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, adding that market volatility was low during the quarter in contrast with last year when volumes picked up after the U.S. presidential election. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)