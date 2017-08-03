FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
British retailer Next returns to sales growth in latest quarter
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 3, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 7 days ago

British retailer Next returns to sales growth in latest quarter

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next on Thursday reported a return to quarterly sales growth, driven by a strong performance from its Directory catalogue and internet business.

Next, which reduced profit guidance in January and May, said full price sales rose 0.7 percent in the second quarter to July 29.

That compares to a fall of 3.0 percent in the previous quarter.

Full price sales at Next Retail fell 7.4 percent, but were up 11.4 percent at Directory.

Next narrowed its sales guidance range for the full 2017-18 year to down 3.0 percent to up 0.5 percent from down 3.5 percent to up 0.5 percent previously.

Its central profit guidance was unchanged. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.