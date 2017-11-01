Britain's Next says trading "extremely volatile" in latest quarter​

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next said on Wednesday its sales improved in the latest quarter, though trading was “extremely volatile” and highly dependent on the weather.

Next said total full-price sales rose 1.3 percent in the 13 weeks to Oct. 29, its fiscal third quarter, below some analysts’ expectations of a rise of up to 4 percent.

They had increased 0.7 percent in the second quarter.

Next forecast full-price sales for the full 2017-18 year would come in between 1.75 percent down and 1.25 percent higher.

It had forecast a range of down 2.0 percent to up 1.5 percent in September.

Next said the mid-point of its pretax profit guidance was maintained at 717 million pounds ($952.3 million). ($1 = 0.7529 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)