British retailer Next returns to sales growth in latest quarter
August 3, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 2 months ago

British retailer Next returns to sales growth in latest quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next on Thursday reported a return to quarterly sales growth, driven by a strong performance from its Directory catalogue and internet business.

Next, which reduced profit guidance in January and May, said full price sales rose 0.7 percent in the second quarter to July 29.

That compares to a fall of 3.0 percent in the previous quarter.

Full price sales at Next Retail fell 7.4 percent, but were up 11.4 percent at Directory.

Next narrowed its sales guidance range for the full 2017-18 year to down 3.0 percent to up 0.5 percent from down 3.5 percent to up 0.5 percent previously.

Its central profit guidance was unchanged. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

