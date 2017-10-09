ESPN suspends Jemele Hill after tweets about NFL player protests

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Cable sports network ESPN on Monday suspended broadcaster Jemele Hill for two weeks for violating its social media guidelines after she tweeted about ongoing NFL player protests.

ESPN said in a statement it was a second violation for Hill, who “previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet.” Hill on Sunday said football fans should boycott advertisers of the Dallas Cowboys if they were offended by the team owner’s threats to bench players who did not kneel during the national anthem.