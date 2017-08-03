Dutch bank NIBC is preparing for IPO - report

AMSTERDAM, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Dutch bank NIBC is considering an initial public offering (IPO) of shares in the first months of 2018, Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Thursday.

Owner JC Flowers is currently selecting banks to help with the process, with preparations still at early stages, the paper said, citing sources close to the company.

NIBC is mainly active in mortgages and loans to small and medium-sized companies in the Netherlands, Germany and Britain.

Analysts estimate the value of the bank between 1 billion and 1.5 billion euros ($1.2 and $1.8 billion), according to the paper. JC Flowers paid 1.8 billion euros when it bought the bank from Dutch pension funds in 2005.

The American investment firm prepared NIBC for an IPO 10 years ago, but had to change course when the financial crisis crippled the bank, which had made large bets on U.S. subprime mortgage loans.

NIBC reported a 2016 net profit of 104 million euros, up 42 percent from a year earlier.

NIBC could not immediately be reached for comment.