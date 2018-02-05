Nielsen Holdings PLC expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share - summary

Feb 5 (Reuters) -

* Nielsen Holdings PLC is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results.

* The New York City, New York-based company is expected to report a 6.3 percent increase in revenue to $1.76 billion from $1.66 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate of 14 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* The analyst mean estimate for Nielsen Holdings PLC is for earnings of 80 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of 62 cents per share.

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 11 “strong buy” or “buy,” 5 “hold” and 2 “sell” or “strong sell.”

* The Starmine predicted earnings surprise, the difference between Wall Street’s mean estimate and Starmine’s estimate of its highest rated analysts, is negative for Nielsen Holdings at 1.59 percent; predicted revenue surprise is negative at 0.07 percent.

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.

* Nielsen Holdings PLC belongs to the S&P 500. This summary was generated 01:30 p.m. GMT.