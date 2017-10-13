Nifty scales new peak

REUTERS - The Nifty touched a fresh high on Friday, after data showed inflation unexpectedly held steady in September, while Bharti Airtel surged on its deal to buy the Tata conglomerate’s consumer mobile business.

A NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The NSE Nifty ended up 0.7 percent at 10,167.45, its highest close ever, after having hit a record high of 10,191.90 intraday. The index was up 1.81 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.78 percent higher at 32,432.69. It rose 1.94 percent for the week, its biggest such gain since the week ended July 14.

Bharti Airtel jumped 7.7 percent.