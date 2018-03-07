Nigeria orders audit of Dana Air after safety issues

ABUJA, March 7 (Reuters) - Nigeria ordered an audit of domestic airline Dana Air after one of its planes overshot a runway in the city of Port Harcourt last month, the latest in a series of incidents, a presidency spokesman said on Wednesday.

“This is following the recent air incidents, minor as they were because there are no fatalities, (but) the government did feel concern,” the spokesman told reporters after a cabinet meeting in the capital Abuja.

Nigeria’s airlines are plagued by problems - delays, cancellations and fuel shortages almost expected from domestic passengers. However, safety records in recent years have improved greatly.

In June 2012, a Dana Air flight crashed into a Lagos apartment block, killing 163 people in the country’s worst airline disaster in two decades.

Also last month, Dana came under fire after a passenger tweeted, with a photograph, that an emergency exit door had fallen off a plane as it touched down. (Reporting by Felix Onuah, writing by Paul Carsten, editing by Larry King)