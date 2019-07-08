Airtel Africa to list in Nigeria on Tuesday: bourse

FILE PHOTO: A billboard for telecommunications company Airtel is seen in Libreville, Gabon's capital, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

LAGOS (Reuters) - Airtel Africa shares will be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday, the bourse said, after it postponed the $4.4 billion listing last week.

The secondary listing had been planned for July 5. However, the stock exchange postponed it to ensure the telecoms company met its requirements.

India’s Bharti Airtel two weeks ago offered shares in its African unit via a London IPO and said it would dual list in Nigeria, its biggest market in Africa.