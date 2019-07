FILE PHOTO: A billboard for telecommunications company Airtel is seen in Libreville, Gabon's capital, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

LAGOS (Reuters) - Airtel Africa aims to list its shares on the Nigerian bourse on Monday, one of the financial advisors arranging the issue said, after the stock exchange postponed the listing that had been scheduled for Friday.

A source at the arranger said the delay was due to the process involved in allotting the shares to prospective investors.