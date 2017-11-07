FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's Buhari presents 8.612 trillion naira 2018 budget to lawmakers
Sections
Featured
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Commodities
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Pollution
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
ASIA
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
November 7, 2017 / 2:18 PM / in a day

Nigeria's Buhari presents 8.612 trillion naira 2018 budget to lawmakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari presented on Tuesday a 2018 budget of 8.612 trillion naira, the country’s biggest ever, to lawmakers.

He said the budget was based on an exchange rate of 305 naira to the dollar and a projected oil output of 2.3 million barrels per day at an assumed price of $45.00 dollars per barrel.

The president is targeting February 2018 for passage of next year’s budget, he said, adding that the deficit is expected to be 2.005 trillon naira and real economic growth is estimated to be 3.5 percent for 2018. (Reporting by Paul Carsten, Libby George and Camillus Eboh in Abuja and Chijioke Ohuocha in Lagos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.