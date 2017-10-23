FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian court freezes bank accounts for money laundering checks
October 23, 2017 / 1:58 PM / 2 days ago

Nigerian court freezes bank accounts for money laundering checks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A Nigerian court has ordered a temporary freeze on millions of bank accounts with incomplete identification documents and the forfeiture of funds in those accounts as it seeks to ensure compliance with money laundering rules.

In a court order seen by Reuters on Monday, the government asked banks to disclose details of millions of personal and business accounts where holders have not provided biometric information and asked the court to stop the accounts operating. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Additional reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Catherine Evans)

