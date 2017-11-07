Nigeria central bank injects $195 mln into currency market

ABUJA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank said on Tuesday it had injected $195 million into the interbank foreign exchange market, extending efforts to boost liquidity and alleviate dollar shortages.

The bank said in a statement it had released $100 million earmarked for the wholesale market, $50 million for small businesses and individuals, and $45 million for certain dollar expenses such as school fees and medical bills.

The bank will continue to intervene in the foreign exchange market to sustain liquidity, the statement said. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Alison Williams)