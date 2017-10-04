FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria central bank injects $195 mln into currency market
October 4, 2017 / 4:29 PM / 13 days ago

Nigeria central bank injects $195 mln into currency market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank said on Tuesday it had injected $195 million into the interbank foreign exchange market, extending efforts to boost liquidity and alleviate dollar shortages.

The bank said it had released $100 million earmarked for the wholesale market, $50 million for small businesses and individuals, and $45 million for certain dollar expenses such as school fees and medical bills.

In a statement, spokesman Isaac Okorafor said the central bank would continue to intervene to sustain liquidity in the currency market, adding that the bank “was pleased with the state of the forex market”.

He said the bank was determined to achieve a convergence of rates in the market, a reason for its market interventions.

The naira was quoted at 305.70 to the dollar on the official market on Wednesday and 360 for investors, traders said, close to the the black market rate of 363 naira. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Mark Heinrich)

