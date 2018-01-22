FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financial Services and Real Estate
January 22, 2018 / 5:33 PM / a day ago

Nigeria central bank injects $210 mln into currency market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank said on Monday it had injected $210 million into the interbank foreign exchange market, extending efforts to boost liquidity and alleviate dollar shortages.

The bank said in a statement it had released $100 million earmarked for the wholesale market, $55 million for small businesses and individuals, and $55 million for certain dollar expenses such as school fees and medical bills.

The central bank said it: “will continue to manage the forex with a view to reducing the country’s import bills and halting accretion to its foreign reserves.” (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.