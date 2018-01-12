FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria central bank injects $262.5 million into currency market
January 12, 2018 / 7:12 PM / a day ago

Nigeria central bank injects $262.5 million into currency market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank said on Friday it had injected $262.5 million into the interbank foreign exchange market, extending efforts to improve liquidity and alleviate dollar shortages.

The bank said in a statement it had released the funds for use by businesses in the agricultural and petroleum sectors as well as airlines.

The bank said it would continue to intervene in the foreign exchange market to sustain liquidity.

Reporting by Paul Carsten and Alexis Akwagyiram, editing by Larry King

