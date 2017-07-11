FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2017 / 4:09 PM / a month ago

Nigeria sees debt service of $483.4 mln on foreign loans in 10 years - DMO

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 11 (Reuters) - Nigeria's debt office plans to use $483.4 million to service its foreign debt over a 10-year period and make repayments starting from next year as its dollar debts begin to mature, it said in its annual report.

Debt Management Office (DMO) projects debt service repayments to amount to a total of $4.47 billion to be made in 2018, 2021 and 2023.

Nigeria issued a debut eurobond in 2011 with a follow up tranche in 2013. Between February and March the West African country issued $1.5 billion due in 2032.

The DMO report said Nigeria's debut $500 million bond will mature in 2021, while a $1 billion will be due next year.

Africa's biggest economy expects a budget deficit of 2.36 trillion naira this year as it tries to spend its way out of a recession. It expects to raise money to cover the gap from domestic and foreign sources. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Pritha Sarkar)

