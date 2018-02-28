FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 4:04 PM / a day ago

IMF says Nigeria will "muddle through" with economic policies in medium term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that Nigeria will “muddle through” with its economic policies in the medium term, according to a report seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The lender warned that “comprehensive and coherent” economic policies “remain urgent and must not be delayed by approaching elections and recovering oil prices”.

The IMF added that while the broader economy is slowly exiting recession, real gross domestic product per capita is falling. (Reporting by Paul Carsten Editing by Andrew Heavens)

