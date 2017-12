ABUJA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria is exiting recession but its economy remains vulnerable, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday, after conducting a review of Africa’s largest economy.

“Overall growth is slowly picking up but recovery remains challenging,” the IMF said in a statement about the review.

Macroeconomic and structural reforms remain urgent to contain any vulnerability, it said. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Alison Williams)