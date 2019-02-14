Nigeria's Buhari says government is committed to free, fair and peaceful election

FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari addresses his supporters during a campaign rally ahead of the country's presidential election in Lagos, Nigeria February 9, 2019. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja/File Photo

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s government is committed to ensuring that Saturday’s presidential election will be free, fair and peaceful, President Muhammadu Buhari said in a televised address on Thursday.

He also said Africa’s biggest economy was back on the path of “steady growth” after emerging from the 2016 recession. Buhari’s main opponent in the election is Atiku Abubakar, a businessman and former vice president.