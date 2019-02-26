Nigeria's President Buhari takes unassailable lead in election - Reuters tally

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari talks to the media as he arrives to cast a vote in Nigeria's presidential election at a polling station in Daura, Katsina State, Nigeria, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday took an unassailable lead in the country’s election race, Reuters data based on results announced in different parts of the country showed.

A combination of results confirmed by the electoral commission and of provisional ones announced in state capitals showed that his main rival, businessman and former vice president Atiku Abubakar, could no longer catch up.