a month ago
Nigeria forex reserve dips slightly in June from a month ago -cenbank
June 30, 2017 / 12:02 PM / a month ago

Nigeria forex reserve dips slightly in June from a month ago -cenbank

1 Min Read

LAGOS, June 30 (Reuters) - Nigeria's foreign exchange reserve stood at $30.25 billion by June 28, down 0.36 percent from a month ago, central bank data showed on Friday.

The reserves showed a 14.8 percent rise from a year ago, when they stood at $26.34 billion. Nigeria's dollar reserves have risen slightly this year thanks to the rise in global oil prices.

The OPEC member country has added $4.2 billion to its reserves since the beginning of the year. Foreign reserves stood at $26.09 billion at the beginning of the year. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

