FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigerian capital inflows more than doubled in Q3 to $4.2 bln
Sections
Featured
Ivanka Trump calls for closing gender gap in business
TOP NEWS
Ivanka Trump calls for closing gender gap in business
Army's role in focus as Islamists end blasphemy blockade
Pakistan
Army's role in focus as Islamists end blasphemy blockade
U.N. seeks report on rapes, deaths of Rohingya women
MYANMAR
U.N. seeks report on rapes, deaths of Rohingya women
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2017 / 8:05 PM / a day ago

Nigerian capital inflows more than doubled in Q3 to $4.2 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The total value of capital imported into Nigeria more than doubled in the third quarter to $4.15 billion, after the economy emerged from a recession, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday.

Nigeria’s economy grew in the second quarter, climbing out of its first recession in 25 years, as oil revenues rose. Last year the central bank imposed currency controls to prevent a collapse in the naira, which affected foreign capital inflows.

The NBS said capital imports were over $4 billion in the third quarter, the first such quarterly rise since 2015, just before the economy tipped into a recession. The rise was driven by portfolio and other investments, it said in a report.

“Shares recorded the largest amount of capital imported in Q3 2017, closely followed by servicing and production sectors,” the statistics office said.

Britain and the United States were among the top 10 sources of imported capital, the statistics office said.

Capital imports fell to $5.12 billion last year after reaching $9.64 billion in 2015. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.