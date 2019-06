FILE PHOTO: The logo of Oando oil company is pictured in Abuja, Nigeria January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

LONDON (Reuters) - A federal court in Lagos on Monday blocked Nigeria’s financial watchdog from replacing oil firm Oando’s chief executive, according to a court document seen by Reuters.

Nigeria’s Security and Exchange Commission had set up an interim management team and ordered chief executive Wale Tinubu and others to resign following an investigation.