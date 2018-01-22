FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 22, 2018 / 3:33 PM / a day ago

Nigeria's Oando says it has resolved dispute with major shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Oando has addressed all the issues raised by a key shareholder, Dahiru Mangal, and will consider a board appointment for him, the energy company said on Monday.

Oando has been in a drawn-out conflict with Mangal, who petitioned Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last year, alleging financial mismanagement at the firm.

The SEC has ordered a forensic audit into the oil company’s shareholding structure citing concerns about possible insider trading. (Reporting by Chiji Ohuocha in Abuja; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.