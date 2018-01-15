FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's NNPC cancels 1.55 mln tonne tender to buy gasoline - sources
January 15, 2018 / 10:52 AM / a day ago

Nigeria's NNPC cancels 1.55 mln tonne tender to buy gasoline - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) -

* Nigerian state oil company NNPC cancelled a tender it issued last week to buy up to 1.55 million tonnes of gasoline from January to April, sources said on Monday

* The company was seeking 42 cargoes of gasoline, each 37,000 tonnes, on top of the volumes NNPC is taking via ongoing crude-for-product swap contracts

* Sources said it cancelled the tender after gasoline prices spiked on the news that it was looking to purchase the relatively substantial volume of fuel

* But Nigeria, in the midst of fuel queues, is still likely to increase gasoline imports in coming weeks, sources said (Reporting By Libby George and Ron Bousso)

