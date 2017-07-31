FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Niger Delta leaders say will pull out of peace talks unless demands are met by Nov 1
July 31, 2017 / 3:27 PM / 5 days ago

Niger Delta leaders say will pull out of peace talks unless demands are met by Nov 1

1 Min Read

ABUJA, July 31 (Reuters) - Prominent community leaders in Nigeria's restive Niger Delta oil hub threatened on Monday to pull out of peace talks with the government unless their demands were met by Nov. 1.

They told a news conference in Abuja the federal government had failed to implement promises to drag the region out of poverty, a key demand by militants who had stopped attacks on oil pipelines to give peace talks a chance. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Ulf Laessing, editing by David Evans)

