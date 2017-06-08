FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2017 / 5:34 PM / 2 months ago

Nigeria refining capacity is one-sixth of needs, says oil minister

1 Min Read

ABUJA, June 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria's daily domestic refining capacity is now at 6 million litres, while the country's daily consumption stands at 35 million litres, the country's oil minister said on Thursday.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Ibe Kachikwu gave the comments at a press briefing in the capital of Abuja.

Nigeria is pushing to refurbish its decrepit refineries, as the country is still mainly dependent on exporting crude oil for imports of refined products. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Paul Carsten, editing by David Evans)

