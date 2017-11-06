FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria supports OPEC cut extension under "the right terms"
November 6, 2017 / 4:37 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Nigeria supports OPEC cut extension under "the right terms"

Libby George, Paul Carsten

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Nigeria supports an extension of a deal between OPEC, Russia and other non-members to cut oil supply until the end of 2018 “as long as the right terms are on the table” regarding its own participation, its oil minister said.

He said there is growing agreement among other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to extend the deal.

“There isn’t any reason to change what is a winning formula,” oil minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu told Reuters, adding “there is a consensus to extend. The issue will be the duration.”

Nigeria itself, however, is exempt from the deal.

OPEC, along with Russia and nine other producers agreed to cut oil output by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until March 2018, in an attempt to ease a global excess that weighed on prices.

The group will meet in Vienna later this month to discuss whether to extend that deal. (Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Susan Fenton)

