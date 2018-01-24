Nigerian state oil firm says Nov. oil and gas export sales were $239.1 mln

ABUJA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s state oil firm said on Wednesday its November export sales of crude oil and gas were $239.1 million, down 25.7 percent from the previous month.

Oil accounted for 48 percent and gas for 52 percent of the exports, said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in a statement.

From November 2016 to November 2017, $3.73 billion of crude and gas was exported, the company said. Of that, $2.6 billion went to pay debts for joint ventures with international oil firms and $850 million was paid to Nigeria’s government.