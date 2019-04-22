Nigeria's Nembe Creek Trunk Line shut due to fire: Aiteo

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Nembe Creek Trunk Line, one of the two major lines transporting Bonny Light crude oil, was shut on Sunday after a fire prompted a force majeure, operator Aiteo said.

Aiteo said its emergency response team was activated once it was notified of the fire and it was forced to shut the line.

The line was operating smoothly before the incident, fuelling suspicion that the fire could have been caused by a third party breach on the pipeline, Aiteo said.

The causes of the fire are being investigated, a company spokesman said in a statement. Aiteo did not provide details of any disruption to oil exports.