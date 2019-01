FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's main opposition party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar speaks during an interview with Reuters in Lagos, Nigeria January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian opposition candidate for president Atiku Abubakar said on Wednesday he would consider an amnesty for corruption suspects in order to help return billions of dollars stashed abroad to the country.

Abubakar is the main challenger to President Muhammadu Buhari in the Feb. 16 election.