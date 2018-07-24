Hit by defections, Nigeria ruling party becomes a minority in Senate

ABUJA (Reuters) - Fifteen Nigerian senators quit the ruling All Progressives Congress party on Tuesday, making it a minority in parliament’s upper house and indicating worsening rifts in President Muhammadu Buhari’s political camp months ahead of an election.

Fourteen of the 15 lawmakers went to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), a letter read on the Senate floor stated. Another senator later left the ruling party while parliament was in session.

The PDP, which was in power from the start of civilian rule in 1999 until Buhari took office in 2015, said in a tweet that 32 lawmakers in the lower house of parliament, the House of Representatives, had also defected from the APC.

The defections may make it harder for Buhari to push through his legislative agenda for the remainder of his first term, and follows the disclosure by a faction of Buhari’s ruling APC party this month that it no longer backs his government.

Deepening divisions threaten to split support for Buhari within powerful patronage networks and among voters ahead of a presidential poll scheduled for February 2019 that will decide who runs Africa’s top oil producer.

The letter read to lawmakers in the Senate included the names - later tweeted by the upper house - of the individuals, who included Musa Kwankwaso, a former governor of northern Kano state, and Dino Melaye, a close associate of Senate president Bukola Saraki.

“Total number of APC senators that defected is now 15. With Senator Nyako signing few minutes ago. APC is now a minority in the senate,” said Saraki’s aide, Bamikole Banks Omisore in a tweet.

The defections were announced a few hours after Saraki’s aides said a convoy carrying the Senate president had been stopped by police. Police denied taking that action.

“The force wishes to categorically state that there was no authorised deployment of police personnel to besiege the residence of the Senate president or his deputy as reported in the media,” a police spokesman said.

RELATIONS STRAINED

He said the allegations would be investigated.

“As I am sitting down here, I think over 15 people have decamped. We must save this democracy. People have freedom of association,” said Saraki when the defections were announced.

An APC spokesman declined to comment on the defections.

A Reuters witness said there was a heavy presence of police and security officials around the National Assembly when lawmakers met on Tuesday.

Relations between Buhari, lawmakers and some members of his own party have been strained for months with fissures emerging in public over the last few weeks, resulting in the APC split earlier this month and the latest defections.

Lawmakers in June issued a series of demands to Buhari including a call for an end to the “systematic harassment and humiliation by the executive of perceived political opponents”.

The president’s supporters have previously rejected the accusations levelled against the 75-year-old former military ruler. Buhari said in April that he would seek another term. His candidacy depends on party approval, though that is usually considered to be a formality for the incumbent.

Nigeria’s main opposition parties earlier this month agreed to form an alliance to field a joint candidate to contest next year’s presidential election.

Atiku Abubakar, a former Nigerian vice president who left the APC late last year, remains the most high profile figure to leave the party. Abubakar told Reuters in May that he hopes to be the PDP’s presidential candidate.

Parties must select their candidates for the election between Aug. 18 and Oct. 7. The Senate will adjourn until Sept. 26 at the end of Tuesday’s parliamentary session.