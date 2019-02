FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo speaks at the Regional Protection Dialogue meeting on Lake Chad basin in Abuja, Nigeria June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/Files

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was safe after his helicopter crash landed in the north central state of Kogi, his spokesman said on Saturday.

Nigerian go to the polls on Feb. 16 to elect a new president in an election where the incumbent Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy have been touring the country to woo voters for a second term in office.