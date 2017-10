ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday sacked the country’s most senior civil servant, his spokesman said.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari delivers the first televised speech since returning home after three months of medical leave in Britain, in Abuja, Nigeria August 21, 2017. Nigeria Presidency/Handout via Reuters/Files

Babachir Lawal, secretary to the government of the federation, was sacked after a report into corruption allegations recommended his dismissal, the president’s spokesman said in a statement.