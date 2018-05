LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday he was travelling to Britain to see his doctor.

FILE PHOTO: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

“I will be travelling to the United Kingdom tomorrow, to see my doctor, at his request. Will be away for four days; back in Abuja on Saturday, May 12,” he said on his official Twitter feed. Buhari, 75, spent much of 2017 in London receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.