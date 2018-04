LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will seek a second term in office, his office said on Monday.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during his meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama at the United Nations General Assembly September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

“President @MBuhari has just announced his intention to seek the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and contest for a second term of Office in the 2019 elections,” the presidency tweeted.