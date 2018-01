ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s presidency on Thursday denied that President Muhammadu Buhari had given a radio interview in which he said that he did not know whether he would seek re-election in 2019.

Reuters had cited Buhari as saying in the interview that the decision was both personal and also one for all Nigerians.

The presidency said the person speaking had not been Buhari, and that Buhari had not given any interviews on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear who the interviewee was.