FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Nigeria's President Buhari is recuperating fast, wife says
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 6, 2017 / 7:05 AM / 2 months ago

Nigeria's President Buhari is recuperating fast, wife says

FILE PHOTO - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks after British Prime Minister Cameron opened the international anti-corruption summit on May 12, 2016 in London, England.Dan Kitwood/Pool/File Photo

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is recuperating fast and will be back home soon, his wife said on Tuesday after returning from Britain where he is on medical leave.

The president, 74, spent nearly two months in Britain on medical leave earlier this year and returned last month for what his office described as follow-up tests. Officials have refused to disclose details of his medical condition.

His wife Aisha Buhari, in a statement issued by State House, expressed appreciation for the support of Nigerians, and said: "He will soon be with them as he is recuperating fast."

Buhari, a former military ruler, has handed over power to his deputy Yemi Osibanjo, a lawyer who is seen as business-friendly and has played an active role in driving economic policy changes.

Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Writing by Andrew Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.