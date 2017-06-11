FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Nigeria's Buhari not to return this weekend - presidency sources
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Bollywood lures Apple, Amazon and Netflix in Eros library sale
Top News
Bollywood lures Apple, Amazon and Netflix in Eros library sale
Suu Kyi turns to state media amid fears for newly gained freedoms
Asia
Suu Kyi turns to state media amid fears for newly gained freedoms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 11, 2017 / 3:18 AM / 2 months ago

Nigeria's Buhari not to return this weekend - presidency sources

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (L) smiles next to his deputy Yemi Osibanjo in Abuja, Nigeria, May 7, 2017. Bayo Omoboriowo/Presidential office/Handout via Reuters/Files

Felix Onuah

2 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will not return home from medical leave in Britain at the weekend, presidency sources said on Saturday, having previously told Reuters the ailing leader would be returning by then.

Buhari's doctors said they will need to carry out testing on him on Monday, and the test results will determine when he returns to Nigeria, the sources said.

The president's undisclosed ailment has left his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, in charge. While the vice president has been praised for his activity in Buhari's absence, pressure has been mounting on the government to sign off on key decisions such as the 2017 budget.

On Friday, the speaker of the lower chamber of parliament said the budget would be signed into law the following week, after months of delays despite promises for it to be passed before May.

Nigeria's president, whose official age is given as 74, travelled to Britain last month for what his office described as medical tests. Officials have refused to disclose details of his condition. His first absence began in January and lasted nearly two months.

Reporting by Felix Onuah; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.