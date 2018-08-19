President Buhari returns to Nigeria after two-week leave

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country on Saturday evening after two weeks of leave in Britain, according to the presidency’s official Twitter account, which on Sunday shared pictures of the leader disembarking from his plane.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari attends a reception at the closing session of the Commonwealth Business Forum at the Guildhall in London, Britain on April 18, 2017. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via Reuters/Files

A presidential aide had said on Saturday that the Nigerian leader would return, easing concerns over his health in the run-up to elections in early 2019.

Presidency spokesmen have declined to say whether or not Buhari had any medical appointments during his absence.

After Buhari spent five months in Britain last year being treated for an undisclosed ailment, opposition critics said he was unfit for office and his administration was beset by inertia.

Buhari will be seeking a second term in February’s elections. Although the main opposition party has yet to select a candidate, the president’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been beset by a series of high-profile defections.