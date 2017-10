LAGOS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 14 percent on Tuesday, its governor said following a Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

Fourteen of 15 economists polled by Reuters last week predicted rates would stay on hold while one forecast a 200 basis point cut. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by John Stonestreet)