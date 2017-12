ABUJA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s lower house of parliament passed a motion on Tuesday to investigate the suspension of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s chief by the finance minister.

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives plan to investigate the suspension and report their findings to parliament within two weeks, a motion paper seen by Reuters stated. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram/Mark Heinrich)